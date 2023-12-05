SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU)– Since 1907, the Farmers Cooperative Society has helped thousands of farmers purchase and sell farm commodities. By next year, livestock producers will put their product on the market for the Siouxland community to try.

“So we saw kind of a gap in the market, and we really felt like we could help our members, but also help the community,” Jennifer Sawyer with the co-op said. “So we did a lot of research, we talked to various members of the community, and we thought we could really help our growers provide this opportunity.”

The 5,400-square-foot facility is expected to have a smokehouse, coolers, and freezers for cooking and storing a variety of meats, all locally grown by farmers and sold to the Farmers Cooperative Society to sell.

“We’re talking prime quality beef, we’re talking high quality pork, and then we will bring chicken as well,” said Sawyer.

“We’ll be doing some specialty cuts that aren’t necessarily in your local market,” senior director of retail meat Christian Fisher said. “We’ll be doing rib caps and some other meats that you don’t necessarily always find.”

The co-op has more than five farmers willing to contribute their meats to the business. Fisher said this shop is more beneficial to local livestock producers than the company.

“This is kind of us showcasing our local farmers,” he said. “The Farmers Co-op is all about our local farmers and that’s what this business is built off. Of course with a business you gotta make some money, but the money is for the farmers because it’s all farmers-owned.”

Construction for the butcher shop is expected to begin in Spring 2024 and be completed in the fall of the same year. The Farmers Cooperative Society is still searching for more farmers to showcase.