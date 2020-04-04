Farmer Markets’ adjust to COVID-19 precautions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Small businesses in the Siouxland area are hitting another road block this month. The Sioux City Farmers Market is at a standstill but they are wait to be approved as an essential need.

“Having that fresh produce available for anyone in the Siouxland area is going to be key, but with those guidelines set in place right now, we are at a standstill, ” said Becky Kempers with the

Sioux City’s Farmers Market.

The Sioux City Farmers Markets tentative start date was May 6, but vendors are now hitting the pause button as they wait to be considered an essential need.

“We’re just going to have to adapt. And I think we’re all staying positive is just by communicating back and forth with one another and holding out that hope that we are going to open up this year. We just don’t know when,” said Kempers.

She said when they do get the green light, there will be some major changes at the market.

“We’re going to have wash station down at the market. We are going to try to provide, if we can get them, hand sanitation stations throughout the market, and then vendors will have different protocols too,” said Kempers.

Another Farmers Market in Vermillion, South Dakota, will be taking orders and placing products in their customers’ cars as a precaution.

“We have set hours, but with the whole COVID-19, we will have people call by appointment. They can’t just show up. They have to let me know ahead of time. Until this is all over, I don’t want a lot of people out there,” Heidi Heikes, a fourth-generation farmer with the Heikes Family Farm.

Heikes is practicing social distancing by adjusting the number of people allowed on the farm.

“Were going to have minimal volunteers. And if they want to, they have to have their temperature taken and if they are not sick, they can’t come out here. They must wear gloves. We are going to have hand sanitizer, hand soap,” said Heikes.

Farmers markets and small farmers are preparing to make adjustments so they are able to stay in business.

“I’m ready for it to be a great year. And I think more and more people need to realize “buy fresh, buy local.” We’re here to provide them with fresh produce but at a safe distance,” said Heikes.

Kempers says a lot of her vendors have mainly gone online to receive sales. Heikes Farm is asking buyers to call in or email to set up pick-up dates. She added that it’s an adjustment for everyone, but it’s important to stay loyal to these small businesses around Siouxland.