Farm safety a priority during busy spring season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “Farming is considered one of the most dangerous professions that we have in this country.”

When it comes to farming, operating heavy machinery is a part of the job. But when its planting season, farmers are rushing to get their crops in the ground and those vehicles can be very dangerous.

“Taking that extra minute or two to look around or inspect our equipment isn’t going to hurt us in the long run, it’s going to help us. But we’re always in a hurry you know, we want to get the crop in our get the crop out.”

Late Wednesday night, a young boy was killed in a tragic farming accident.

Schouten says he’s had many scares when farming with his children and is guilty himself of not being the most careful.

According to the CDC, in 2017, 416 farmers and farm workers died from a work-related injury

“It’s difficult to know where everyone is on the farm sometimes because you’re doing different tasks and you’re concentrating.”

Lehman urges farmers with children to alert the household when they’re getting ready to operate heavy equipment.

“One of the things we have found to be important it is to communicate effectively because you’re dealing with wind, loud equipment and sometimes distances.”

Lehman said old equipment can also be dangerous because it may not have the same safety measure as new equipment.

He adds Wednesday night’s accident highlights the need for farmers to have better access to emergency services.

“Our rural healthcare providers are getting fewer and fewer and far between. That is really important to our rural communities to have good services available. It’s a challenge,” Lehman said.