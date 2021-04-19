Fareway to offer curbside pick up, online shopping

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) — Fareway Stores will now offer online shopping and curbside pickup.

Customers can shop online on this website or on Fareway’s mobile app. Fareway representatives say that online orders can be modified for up to 30 minutes before pick up. Orders can as early as four hours from the time of being placed.

“We’ve seen other online offerings fall short in experience, so we are excited to expand our unmatched Fareway shopping experience with the added convenience of online ordering. Our customers can continue to have their fresh meat cut and packaged just how they like, their produce picked with proper ripeness, and quality substitutions if they wish, but now they can get this Fareway experience a different way,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds Cramer.