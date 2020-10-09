Fareway stores raising money to help Siouxland kids, family

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fundraising is the life blood for all non-profit agencies, but the pandemic is changing the way organizations do that.

That’s why October is a big month for folks at Sioux City Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

Through October 17 at the four local Fareway Stores, shoppers will be asked if they would like to round up their purchase with proceeds going to Boys and Girls Home and Family Services. Boys and Girls Home is committed to improving the lives of children and families.

If you want to help, all you have to do is round up to 50 cents or a dollar on your purchase by saying you’ll round up.

“These are hard times for non-profit groups, and if there’s a way we can help, we can help, we always like to. The agency is there for kids of all ages as well as adults and so when we talk about family and safety, Boys and Girls Home really mirrors what it is we think is important.” said Tony Melvin, the manager at the Morningside Fareway store.

Terry Dooley, the Development Director at the Boys and Girls Home, said COVID-19 has made efforts to raise money to help Siouxland kids tougher.

“It has been a challenge, when you have to limit meeting with people in person, it’s a challenge, but thanks to great partners, we’re still getting the job done.” said Dooley.

Latest Stories