HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Fareway Stores Inc. is planning to open a new location in Hull, Iowa.

According to a release from Fareway, they are planning to build a 10,600-square-foot store at the corner of Highway 18 and Division Street.

This is the first grocery store to come to Hull since the Hull Food Center closed back in 2021.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service and help keep communities vibrant,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to serving area residents of Hull and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible.”

The store will offer a full-service butcher counter and produce. It will also have self-checkout, online shopping, and curbside pick-up.

Arlon Moss, the mayor of Hull, said he is excited about the franchise coming to Hull.

“We are excited to welcome Fareway to Hull. Our residents have been waiting for a local grocery store committed to great customer service and our small-town values,” said Moss. Our City Council, City Staff, HIDC and individual citizens have been very committed to having Fareway come to Hull to meet the needs of our town. “We want to thank Fareway for their investment and commitment to making Hull a great place to live, work, and play.”

Hull’s economic developer Doug Anderson said that he believes the store will help the community.

“We are proud to have a Fareway in Hull,” said Hull Economic Development Director Doug Anderson. “Fareway is a great fit for the City of Hull and will encourage the development of new restaurants, retail outlets, and housing. A Fareway grocery store will help the whole community prosper.”

Fareway is still in the process of closing on the property and will provide more details in the future.