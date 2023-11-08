DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Fareway Stores Inc. partnered with the Iowa Farm Bureau to donate thousands of pounds of meat for Iowa families in need.

According to a release from the Siouxland Food Bank, 57,863 pounds of ground protein was donated to food banks across Iowa in the Meat the Need campaign.

For every 10-pound tube of ground beef sold at Fareway from October 30 through November 4, the Iowa Farm Bureau donated one pound of lean protein to local food banks in partnership with the Iowa Food Bank Association and the Food Bank of Iowa.

“We are proud to partner with Iowa Farm Bureau, the Food Bank of Iowa, and the Iowa Food Bank Association to help food banks across Iowa,” Vice President of Market Operations for Fareway Stores Jeff Crook said, “Thank you to our generous customers for participating, Iowa stores and meat markets, and our partners at Iowa Farm Bureau for helping secure lean protein for local food banks going into the holiday season.”

The donation took place on Wednesday in Des Moines where officials discussed the mission and importance of local food donations, food insecurity challenges, and the important partnerships through the Meat the Need campaign.

“Growing and raising the food that nourishes and sustains our communities is a source of tremendous pride for Iowa farmers,” Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson said, “Unfortunately, food insecurity is a challenge that impacts families in communities across the state, which is why Iowa Farm Bureau has proudly joined Fareway to help “Meat the Need” by filling a semi-truck trailer with lean, high-protein ground meat for statewide distribution to help our neighbors during a time of need.”

“Ground beef and turkey are highly versatile, which our neighbors truly appreciate. With strong partners like Fareway, food banks across Iowa will make the fall holiday season better for those families seeking food assistance,” Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland Jacob Wanderscheid said.