DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The CEO of Fareway announced some big plans with some big changes.

Fareway will be moving its headquarters from Boone to Johnston, Iowa.

According to the Des Moines Register, CEO Reynolds Cramer states that the company has nowhere to expand at their Boone site along with having many of its employees living in the Des Moines metro.

Fareway will move into a 42,000-square-foot, two-level building in Johnston, where 100 employees will work.

The building will also have more space as the company continues to grow. Fareway has more than 130 stores across 7 states.