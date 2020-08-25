Fareway employees to receive second set of bonuses

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – Fareway store employees who worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving a second round of bonuses, the company announced Monday.

Hourly employees who worked in July or August and were still employed as of August 22 will receive up to $500, according to a release from Fareway Stores, Inc. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying employees on September 4.

This will be the second set of bonuses distributed under the Fareway Family Front Line Plan.

Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said they the company is grateful for its employee’s efforts through the man challenges this year.

“Throughout our communities, Fareway employees have offered customers a sense of stability in uncertain times. With their continued hard work and willingness to meet new expectations, we will rise above future challenges,” Cramer said.