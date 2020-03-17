Fareway changing store hours; dedicating first hour of business to those at higher risk of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fareway has announced that they will be changing its store hours effective Wednesday.

The grocery-store chain announced that all stores and meat markets will open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The company said the early closure will provide the chance for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in its stores, as well as time to restock inventory.

At Fareway, the safety and health of our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures. As we work to navigate the evolving situation, and provide for the needs of our customers, Fareway will adopt new store hours. From Fareway

Fareway said the first hour of business from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for the following customers:

Anyone who are 65 years and older

Expecting mothers

People living with a serious chronic medical condition

Anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the vulnerability to serious illness from COVID-19

The grocery-store chain said that it appreciates the advance cooperation from its customers in respecting the hour reserved for those that are a higher risk.

Courtesy of Fareway

Fareway said it continues to work closely with local, state, and healthcare partners on mitigation and are following appropriate recommendations from these organizations.