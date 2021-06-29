Fares for Saturday in the Park announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bussing to Saturday in the Park will take place both Friday and Saturday.
Buses from the Sioux City Transit will be going from the Tyson Events Center to the south entrance of Grandview Park on 24th Street.
Friday service will begin at 4 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. Saturday service will begin at 1:30 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m. Face masks are required on all Sioux City Transit buses.
Fares will be required to ride the bus. Below are the fares to ride the bus.
- Adult – $1.80 one-way trip or $3.60 round trip
- Student – $1.55 one-way trip or $3.10 round trip.
- Senior Citizen & Disabled – $0.90 one-way trip or $1.80 round trip.
- Children Under Five – Free