Fares for Saturday in the Park announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bussing to Saturday in the Park will take place both Friday and Saturday.

Buses from the Sioux City Transit will be going from the Tyson Events Center to the south entrance of Grandview Park on 24th Street.

Friday service will begin at 4 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. Saturday service will begin at 1:30 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m. Face masks are required on all Sioux City Transit buses.

#SiouxCity Transit will provide bus service to & from the Saturday in the Park music festival on 6/2 & 6/3.

Learn more on times & fares👉https://t.co/qXijd7yAS2

Bus Route: Pick up & drop off in front of the @TysonEventsCent & south entrance of Grandview Park. @sitpfest #sitp21 pic.twitter.com/ykfaVPE0Wp — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) June 29, 2021

Fares will be required to ride the bus. Below are the fares to ride the bus.