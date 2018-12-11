Fantastic weekend ahead for Siouxland

We saw slightly warmer temperatures yesterday around Siouxland, and more warmth is heading our way for the rest of the week and even into the weekend!

Temperatures reached 30 degrees yesterday with nothing but sunshine out there so some of that snow kept on melting away yesterday. With a warmer week ahead we will see a good chunk of that snow melting in Siouxland this week.

Today we are expected to hover right around the freezing mark which is also right around where we should be for this time of the year. A few clouds will work their way into Siouxland today, and that will be the case for much of the next few days out there also.

A few fronts are expecting to pass through, but other than a dusting or so, we are looking to stay dry this week ahead.

As we move to the weekend, warmer temperatures really take hold, and we have plenty of sunshine starting on Friday.

That will continue through the weekend with upper 30’s and lower 40’s expected. Now right when the snow is finally melted off, we will see temperatures rising above average as the albedo changes on the ground. This means we will absorb more sunlight at the surface, rather than reflecting it away from the snowfall.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News