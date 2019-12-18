Fans send off Morningside football team as they head to NAIA Championship game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mustang football team received a big send-off Tuesday as the head to Louisiana for the NAIA National Championship game on Saturday.

People lined Peters Avenue to cheer the players as they headed to the airport. Even though many folks will be staying here and watching the game on ESPN 3, fans are still excited to see their team play for back to back titles.

“It’s awesome to have Sioux City coming down, all the fans. It’s great and just to spend another two weeks with this team. It’s a ton of fun to spend more time with them, especially as a senior,” said Morningside Wide Receiver Bo Els.

KCAU 9’s Sports Director Jake Jones is traveling with the Mustangs all week.