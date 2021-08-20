Famous photographer showcased in newest Sioux City museum exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum newest traveling exhibit showcases one of the country’s most prolific wildlife photographers.

The new exhibit features 40 photographs selected by Thomas D. Mangelsen over his career capturing wildlife and vast landscapes including his iconic “Catch of the Day,” which captures the exact moment before a bear catches a spawning salmon in its jaws.

Mangelsen has been photographing wildlife all over the world for over 40 years and is one of the most prolific nature photographers, capturing majestic photos before digital photography became the norm.

The Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild exhibit will run until January 2021.