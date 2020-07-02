Family summer activities become available as businesses reopen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Because of COVID-19 shrinking statistics, area businesses continue to reopen. LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is the latest opening its doors Wednesday after being shut down four months.

“A little overwhelming staying in the house all the time, so I’m glad to be out of the house now,” said Bobbi Reynolds, a Sioux City mother.

It’s a feeling shared by Siouxland parents after being in quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

“There are times I’m like I don’t know what we’re going to do. We have done this a million times. You can only make slime so many times,” said Reynolds.

Like many other local businesses, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is again opening its doors. Just in time for summer break.

“I like playing at LaunchPAD,” said Beau, a LaunchPAD visitor.

It’s a summer tradition back in full swing for Beau.

“My favorite thing to do at LaunchPAD is to climb in the climbing area,” said Beau.

With the opening, comes new guidelines set in place to keep families healthy.

“We are taking temperatures when they come in just to make sure that there is no fever, and then it’s up to you if you wear a mask. Our staff will be wearing masks when the public is here,” said Executive Director Rouleen Garten, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

After two hours of fun, the LaunchPad will close its doors to the public for an hour. This time is spent cleaning with the COVID-19 high-pressure mister to clean all surfaces and areas.

“We’re doing that three times a day and four times on Thursdays. So far, the response has been wonderful. Our time slots are filling up,” said Gartner.

This is phase one of reopening. Gartner said the decision to allow in more visitors relies on the number of COVID-19 cases in Siouxland.

“If we find that the counts get too high, we will close back down. We’re hoping to get back to normal but really we’re projecting that might be a while,” said Gartner.

“Waiting for the summer to come in full bloom everything to just open up,” said Reynolds.

Gartner said summer camps will be in full swing next week. However, the operation will be at a limited compacity. Only ten students per camp to help implement social distancing. Click here for more information on camps.

LaunchPAD offers families with kids that have special needs or health concerns the opportunity to reserve the facility on Fridays.