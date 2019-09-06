Family received medals for deceased World War II veteran

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A World War II veteran was honored Friday by Representative Steve King.

Norval J. Binder served in the U.S. Army from 1944 until the end of the war. Binder passed away in 2000, but his family received his honors from his service.

Norval’s son David Binder is a member of the American Legion, and attended previous medal ceremonies made him look into his father’s possible medals.

“I think, maybe we should try to see what my dad’s medals looked like. Because when dad came home, he never talked about the war. He never showed us his medals; maybe he didn’t get them, because a lot of those wartime returnees didn’t have their medals with them. So I thought it would be neat to see what he did receive,” said David Binder.

Binder received the Bronze Star medal, the Good Conduct medal, and the World War II Victory medal, among several other honors.