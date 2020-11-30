Family photoshoots held to help raise money for Elk Point pool

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Winter is on its way, but Elk Point residents were already looking ahead to the summer.

That’s because the Elk Point pool commitee held a familiy photo shoot Sunday to raise money for their new pool. The former Elk Point Pool is no more but there is still plenty of work to be done before construction on the new pool begins.

Around 20 families got their picture taken with Santa and supported the committee’s efforts.

The committee also hopes the dreams of a better summertime will help provide a bit of Christmas cheer to area residents.

“We want them to be able to just come out today, and we wish it was a little bit less windy but, we hope they come out and have a good time, and take home some memories that they’ll be able to look back on,” said

Meghan Rozell with the Elk Point Pool Committee.

Construction on the new pool is scheduled to begin in Spring of 2021.