DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The family of a woman who was found dead inside her Dakota Dunes apartment in April is offering a $2,500 reward.

Family members of Jordan Beardshear, a Dakota Dunes woman who was allegedly killed by Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest, according to their personal Facebook accounts.

Beardshear was found dead in her apartment on April 26 and an arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued the next day. Beardshear was 23 years old.

Court documents state that cell phone data showed that Castellanos-Rosales was near Bearshear’s apartment on April 25 where Beardshear was waiting for him to pick her and their one-year-old child up. Castellanos-Rosales allegedly then reached out to one of Beardshear’s family members to pick up their child.

Castellanos-Rosales is described as a white Hispanic male weighing 220 pounds and being 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

A GoFundMe has been set up for a memorial for Beardshear and her child.