Family of Siouxland World War II veteran receives medal honoring his service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The efforts of a World War II veteran from Siouxland was Honored by Iowa Congressman Steve King on Monday, July 1.

The family of Homer Kuhl received the medals he earned during his service while he was stationed in the Pacific and in Europe.

Kuhl was honorably discharged in 1934 and died in 2002.

The ceremony in Sioux City helped his family know Homer’s time in the military is appreciated, even if he never received the medals himself.

“Often these medals don’t get presented, they get lost in the shuffle. these medals, like all these medals we present, will become and are today now family heirlooms that’ll be passed along the generations,” said Representative Steve King.

Homer Kuhl was awarded the Bronze Star medal and the Good Conduct medal among several other honors for his service in World War II.