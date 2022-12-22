SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The family of a former Sioux City Musketeer player is in need of help after the family’s home went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The home of Mitch and Lisa Steinmetz was gutted by fire Wednesday. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the property in Tilden, Wisconsin is a total loss.

Jordan Steinmetz played for the Musketeers beginning in 2018 and currently serves as Captain at St. Lawrence University.

Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan is asking fans to help the Steinmetz family as Christmas arrives.

“For that family to lose everything in a fire with a family of five kids is devastating, and once you’re a Musketeer, you’re forever a Musketeer through and through. And you’re always welcomed here in Sioux City, and you’ll always be family. And this is what families do, we rally around our own and this is why we reached out to all our fans and anybody out there that follows us and said help the family out, let’s get behind them,” said Morgan.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Steinmetz family. $70,000 have already been raised.