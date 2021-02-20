Family Nature Night to teach families about polar bears on Feb. 26

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The Maser Monarch Lodge will house a Family Nature Night on February 26.

According to a press release from the Dickison County Conservation Board, families are welcome to register for the free event which will take place on the west side of the Nature Playscape.

The event will have two available slots at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with a limit of 8 families.

Polar Bear Pajama Party Family Nature Night will teach about the adaptations of a polar bear and how they live. Families can learn about how polar bears stay warm and dry through experiments.

“We’re looking forward to talking about an awesome animal who fits right in with the arctic weather we have been enduring recently,” said Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman.

Social distancing will be in effect at the event as families won’t have to share supplies. Officials with the conservation board ask anyone aged 5 years old and older to wear a mask.

Photo Courtesy of Dickinson County Conservation Board

“We’re excited to be doing another program in the new Maser Lodge as it allows us to have more flexibility with the large space. We have enough space for a number of families to participate in our activities safely,” said Kuhlman.

The event is expected to last around 45 minutes. To pre-register for this program, call 712-336-6352.

Family Nature Night is a reoccurring event. Below are some other dates in the near future.

February 26: Polar Bear Pajama Party

Polar Bear Pajama Party March 26: Bi-Lingual Story- I Know the River Loves me

Bi-Lingual Story- I Know the River Loves me April 23: Fire on the Prairie

Fire on the Prairie May 28: Mystery Animal

Visit the Dickinson County Conservation Board’s website for more information.