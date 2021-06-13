Family Nature Night to teach families about amphibians

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – A free event in Dickinson County is teaching families how to spot, handle, and catch frogs.

The Dickinson County Nature Center is welcoming families to search for amphibians after learning some of their behaviors and characteristics as a part of their Family Nature Night.

“Families can expect a short talk about frogs’ characteristics and how to find them in an aquatic environment,” said Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman.

The program will start at 5 p.m. on June 25, and there is a 12 family limit. The groups will meet at Westport Schoolhouse.

Participants will be taught about frogs, and then they will search for frogs and tadpoles in a wetland near the schoolhouse.

“Kids always seem to want to catch frogs on our wetlands, so it’s important to teach them how to handle frogs and why we need to be gentle with them,” Kuhlman said.

Officials are reminding families to wear shoes and clothes that can get wet as they will be exploring wetlands.

Photo Courtesy of the Dickinson County Nature Center

Buckets and nets are optional, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Social distancing will be used due to this being an outdoor activity, but mask-wearing is up to each family.

To pre-register for this event, call 712-336-6352. Find more information about Family Nature Night on this website.