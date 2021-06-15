Family Fun Night brings community, officers together

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City law enforcement were getting to know community members Tuesday evening.

The Neighborhood Network held their annual Family Fun Night at three Sioux City pools; Riverside, Leif, and Lewis.

Families at each location could swim for free, get something to eat and get to know members of the local police department as well as the Neighborhood Network.

“We determine effectiveness by people that we can help. If it’s a barking dog, if it’s too many cars on a street, if it’s potholes, if it’s rundown houses. If we can get them help, get them to a city official that they need to talk to we’re being effective,” said Jackie Kunkel, the Neighborhood Network treasurer

Family Fun Night is usually held in January but was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.