MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — While hiking in Madison County on Saturday, a family has discovered what are believed to be human remains.

Authorities said the family located several pieces of bone and a partial human skull in and along the river near the Yellowbanks area.

Further investigation will be made to determine the age and origin of the bones.

No foul play is suspected and at this point, there is no known connection to any active criminal investigation.