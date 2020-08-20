Families prepare to battle COVID-19 in the home as school begins

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Numerous schools and universities across the U.S. have begun classes either in person or partial in-person instruction. Now fears among families are on the rise as to when and if a student will contract COVID-19.

“You know fever, cough, runny nose, muscle aches, loss of taste, and smell,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Larry Volz with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

If a student is experiencing one of these symptoms, Volz said to contact your doctor.

“While you’re waiting to get your test results back you have to assume that you are infected. You need to quartine yourself, you shouldn’t be leaving the house, you need to isolate in the house as much as possible if you can,” said Dr. Volz.

Mother of three, Mindy Larsen knows first hand what it’s like to experience a potential case.

“We actually had a close call with a fever, cough, and a sore throat we had to get a test done with one of the girls so we actually have been through it before. Thank goodness it came back negative,” said Larsen.

Although it wasn’t COVID-19, she said isolation was key to helping prevent the spread to other family members.

“They would be quarantined in their bedrooms and they have their own bathrooms. I would just bring food in they would wear a mask and I would wear a mask,” said Larsen.

If your child does contract COVID-19, Siouxland District Health is encouraging parents to relay that information to their child’s school district.

“Then we will try to work with the school district to A.) First, make sure the person that is positive is isolated at home, not at school that sort of thing. Then, we will also work with them to try to identify other kids that would have been in close contact with them,” said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director & Director of Laboratory Services with the Siouxland District Health Department.

Healthcare experts say if there is a chance your child is sick, keep them home and contact your doctor immediately.

“Just giving them Tylenol two hours before school so they show up and don’t have a fever is really irresponsible. You are putting the entire school and their classmates at risk by sending them back pre-maturely when they could be infected,” said Dr. Volz.

As fall slowly approaches, Volz is concerned about how the flu season is going to impact Siouxland.

He says it’s critical to get the flu shot this year to help avoid battling both COVID-19 and the flu, as it could be a devastating combination.

