PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Winterfest diehards braved the cold for the 10th annual outing.

Starting off Saturday morning with the 1st Day Hike at Ponca State Park, families were treated with activities and classes before the ultimate event, National Championship Fruitcake Fling where competitors in three age groups tried to get the longest distance throw on the humble fruitcake.

“It’s one of those activities where it kind of brings the families together and friends together and kind of reminds that that there’s still things that we can do outside, even in the winter time, ” said Lynn Mellick, Event Coordinator at Ponca State Park.

All the fruitcakes were made at the park and specially made for the Ponca State wildlife.