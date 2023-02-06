SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the final days to apply for heat energy assistance approaches, the Iowa State Auditor has advised that applicants may experience LIHEAP payment delays.

According to a press release from the office of the Iowa State Auditor, the federally funded program, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), is designed to help households at or below 200% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines to pay their heating bills.

“I have received several inquiries from Iowans who qualify for energy assistance through LIHEAP but their accounts have not been credited by their utility vendor, or they have not received their direct payment from LIHEAP,” said Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, “We want to assure those Iowans that their heat will not be turned off in the dead of winter.”

The release noted that Iowa law keeps those who have qualified for LIHEAP from having their electricity or heating disconnected from November 1 through April 1 annually.

“We are monitoring the situation and believe LIHEAP dollars will be properly distributed and credited by April, so that no one loses heat,” said Sand.

Anyone seeking additional information about LIHEAP payments should contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights. Those looking to apply for LIHEAP should contact their local community action outreach office.