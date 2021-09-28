Families invited to support Sioux City trails through ride, ribbon cutting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Parks and Recreations Department will be holding a Ribbon cutting ceremony followed by the Mayor’s Trail Ride Saturday.

The event will begin with the ribbon-cutting for the 1-29 Riverfront Trail Connection Project at the Pedestrian Bridge and will follow with the ‘Block Party,’ the beginning of the Major’s Trail Ride, on South Lafayette Street near the Siouxland Expo Center.

The ‘Block Party’ will feature special events, bouncy houses, food, and afterward, the ride will continue to the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Chris Larsen Park with more activities, and one more ride to Riverside Park for games and activities at Shelter 7.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and wristbands will cost $30 per family of 4+ people or $10 per person. Proceeds from the event will support Sioux City trails.

The trail project constructed 1.5 miles of recreation trail, that links the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail to the existing trail at Christ Larsen Park. It goes from under the east side of the Bacon Creek Channel bridge and Pedestrian Bridge, and over the Bacon Creek Channel Bridge.

The development was funded by a grant awarded by the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), the State of Iowa Recreational Trails Grant, and the Iowa Transportation Alternative Program (TAP).

“We are fortunate to have such a great partner in MRHD because this project would not have been possible without their generosity and support,” said Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, “This trail project is by far the most significant, as it provides users with over 12 miles of continuous trial.”

For more information or to register early, call the Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6126, or go online, or visit the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Events Facebook page.