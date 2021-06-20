Families, children gather at Youth Fishing Derby in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Saturday was a pretty good day to go fishing in Siouxland.

The Izaak Walkton League in North Sioux City opened up its gates for their 7th annual Youth Fishing Derby.

The organization aims to spur a love of the outdoors so that future generations can know the importance of conservation.

“Hopefully they can learn young enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors. That will carry onto the future, and they can teach their kids what they’ve learned or even bring their kids to these events,” said National President of Izaak Walton League Kelly Kistner.

The Izaak Walton League of McCook Lake is responsible for many of the lake’s conservations efforts.