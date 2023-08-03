MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was day two at the Woodbury County Fair in Moville.

Fairgoers were out to enjoy all the activities that the fair had to offer. While strolling around attendees could find the Woodbury County Preservation booth where attendees could talk and listen about the wind turbines coming to the county.

Though the setback has been pushed back in recent county board meetings, founder Daniel Hair said the fight is still ongoing.

“Even though we had that victory in the county we’re back here keeping the awareness out here that MidAmerican and Nextera are still out here trying to land easements to put these 600-foot tall industrial wind turbines out here in close proximity to our homes,” Hair said.

Hair told KCAU 9 that he has been told by many people that they love the beautiful scenery that the county has to offer and that there have been good discussions from everyone about the issue.