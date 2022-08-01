LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
We caught up with some of the fairgoers who shared some of their favorite parts of the “5 Best Days of Summer.” Watch the video for the best parts.
by: KENNY KROLL, Wesley Thoene
Posted:
Updated:
by: KENNY KROLL, Wesley Thoene
Posted:
Updated:
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
We caught up with some of the fairgoers who shared some of their favorite parts of the “5 Best Days of Summer.” Watch the video for the best parts.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now