SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Charles Kiple, a dentist at Morningside Dental said wait for appointments is shorter now than it was before the pandemic started.

Their number of patients has steadily increased, but Kiple said the scheduling time can be unpredictable because of patients postponing appointments recently due to illnesses.

“It’s probably a couple weeks, but again with the sickness, you’ve got people canceling so sometimes it can be that afternoon,” Kiple said. “You just don’t know.”

Kiple said he sees roughly 25-30 patients each day.

A dentist at Wheelock & Associates Dentistry, Jordan Wineland, said while last month was busy, canceled appointments hurt their productivity.

“We like to fill the schedule so we can see as many people as we can possibly see,” Wineland said. “So when we do have cancellations and things, it is important to know earlier on for sure.”

Marilyn Mercer-Chandler regularly goes to the dentist and often schedules appointments months in advance. She said some of the rules put in place during the pandemic were discouraging for her and other patients.

“To sit in your car and having to wait was the worst I think, but we got past that and I’m glad,” Mercer-Chandler said. “We don’t even have to wear masks now to come in which is good.”