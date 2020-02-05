Face Off for Charity to hit the ice Thursday for Boys and Girls Home fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For more than 20 years, the Sioux City Musketeers have been partnering with the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services to help young people in their care. One of its big fundraisers that make that happen is the Face Off for Charity event.

This year’s Face Off for Charity will take over Tyson Events Center on Thursday, Feb. 6. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The event will have a dinner, served by Musketeer players, along with a silent and live auction. Auction items include a large variety of autographed sports memorabilia and unique locally donated items. All proceeds from the auction will go to support programs, projects, and services at the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

If you’re interested in getting a seat at this fundraiser, call (712)-293-4919.

Terri Dooley from the Boys and Girls Home along with Sam Stange, a Musketeers’ forward, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the event.