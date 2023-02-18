SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Face Off For Charity held its 25th anniversary fundraising event in Sioux City Friday.

The event took place at the Country Celebrations Event Center where there were many live and silent auction items, along with Sneaky’s Chicken to eat for dinner. The Sioux City Musketeers served meals to people who attended the event.

Organizers said they raised just more than $118,000, which puts them over the $1 million mark of the total amount of funds raised from the annual event.

The money stays in Siouxland and goes to the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services that cares for children and adults.

KCAU 9 News was one of the sponsors of Face Off For Charity.