Face Off for Charity raises more than $40,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than $40,000 was raised for the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. by the Face Off for Charity event earlier in February.

The Boys and Girls Home said that after partnering with the Sioux City Musketeers for the February 6 charity event, with a silent auction, dinner, live auction and a silent auction during a Musketeers game, $41,334 was raised. More than $780,000 has been after 22 years.

Musketeers players visit the Residential Treatment Program every year to see just how their involvement helps.

“The interaction between the children at the agency and the Musketeers players is invaluable,” Terri Dooley, Executive Vice President of Development at Boys and Girls Home stated. “You can see the excitement in our children and the commitment of the players to help our kids feel important. Most importantly, the money raised stays in our community to continue the education.”

Musketeers President Rich Zaber said that seeing the participation of staff, players and fans is very gratifying.

“I am pleased to be a part of the Musketeers organization which fully commits to the development of young men’s athletic skills as well as their character,” Zaber said.

Officials said that more than 240 “fans” attended the charity event on February 6.