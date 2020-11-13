Face masks required to enter Norfolk City Hall

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk announced on Friday that there will be a face mask mandate for people to enter City Hall.

City officials said this mandate is an effort to keep their citizens, staff, and elected officials safe.

The rule is effective immediately and does apply to all City meetings, including the City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

Officials mention Madison County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the City of Norfolk is committed to slowing the spread of the virus and lowering the burden on their healthcare partners.

The City is reminding everyone to take proper precautions to prevent more restrictions from being imposed.

A few ways to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and relieve some of the stress on the healthcare system include proactively and consistently maintaining distance, being consciously clean, and wearing a mask when you’re around others.