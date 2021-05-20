Face coverings now optional at Storm Lake city facilities

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Storm Lake said following new guidelines from the CDC and the state of Iowa, face coverings are now optional at city facilities.

According to the city of Storm Lake’s website, visitors of city facilities in Storm Lake can now opt to use or not use a face covering if desired and determine what social distancing makes them comfortable.

On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed bill HF 847 into law, which prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks. Cities and counties are also prohibited from mandating masks in businesses under the new bill.

