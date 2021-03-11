Fa’brew’lous: Twin Bing Coffee stirring up Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For fans of Palmer Candy’s Twin Bing, there’s a new way to enjoy the sweet treat.

The company introduced Twin Bing Coffee on March 1 and more than 500 pounds of flavored beans have been already been sold.

Folks can only get the grounds on the Palmer Candy website, but an employee said that it’s not just the famous flavor stirring up customers.

“The enthusiasm that our customers have not only for the Twin Bing but locally sourced product. They want to support our vendors and we want to do the same. You know we’re really proud of what we do here in Sioux City and I’ve never lived anywhere where there’s been so much enthusiasm for a product line.” said Casey Miller, Foodie for Palmer’s Candy.

If you’re worried that the coffee will be a limited-time offer, the manager said that the beans are here to stay.