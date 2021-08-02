FAA releases more information on Thurston County, Neb. helicopter crash

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released more information of a helicopter crash in Thurston County, Nebraska Friday.

According to the FAA, a pilot operating a Robinson R66 helicopter struck powerlines when spraying a field, causing the helicopter to crash.

The report said the helicopter received substantial damages and the pilot suffered serious injuries.

Thurston County officials said on July 27 around 2 p.m., they heard a report of a helicopter crashing into a field. Authorities confirmed the crash at 2:05 p.m.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said no other information will be released at this time as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

