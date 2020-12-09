Eye clinic in Sioux City closing due to pandemic struggles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Exact Eye Care is announcing the closure of its Pierce Street clinic in downtown Sioux City due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the clinic will close effective December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing staffing issues.The clinic said that recruiting and hiring an optometrist to staff the Pierce Street clinic during the pandemic was hard to do.

Patients can fill eyeglass and contact prescription for the remainder of the year at the Pierce Street clinic, and Exact Eye Care’s in-house lab will honor all lab warranties on eyewear purchased for the term of the warranty. Additionally, patients can continue to utilize most vision and medical insurance plans for their care.

Exact’s Pierce Street clinic patients can transition to Dr. Michael O’Neal at Dunes Eye Consultants or to any other Exact Eye Care location in Le Mars, Storm Lake or Rock Valley.