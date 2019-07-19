Extreme heat forces Downtown LIVE music event indoors on Friday

Extreme heat is forcing changes with this week’s Downtown LIVE. The outdoor summer concert series is being moved indoors and off of Sioux City Public Museum lawn. The free concert will be held inside at the Marquee on 4th street beginning at 6 pm.

Remedy Drive is scheduled to perform.

Remedy Drive is an alternative rock band found in 1998 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They are now based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The band currently features lead vocalist and guitarist David Zach, bassist Corey Horn, and drummer Timmy Jones.