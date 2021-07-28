Extreme heat causes Little League teams to take extra steps to stay hydrated

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Little League State Tournament was in its second to last day, and all on the hottest day of the year so far.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. as temperatures were nearly 100 degrees during the duration of today’s Little League matches.

Nicholas Schaich plays for Southeast Little League. He said playing in the heat has been a challenge

“It’s definitely a lot harder, you have to drink a lot more fluids and sometimes the sweat gets in your eyes because you’re sweating so much, so you have to push a lot more fluids,” said Schaich.

Southeast Assistant Coach Jacob Everhart explained what his team did in order to stay hydrated.

“Definitely been looking out for the weather, been planning there was going to be a hot day, so we’ve packed cooling towels, lots of water, we’ve encouraged the boys to stay hydrated, stay off their feet. We delayed our start, our pregame routine by 15 minutes to keep them in the air conditioning instead of out here in the sun,” said Everhart.

And even on average temperature days, maintaining your hydration level is crucial during sports.

“It can zap your strength, your energy, you can even become disoriented. There was a player yesterday on the field who caught a baseball but was definitely disoriented and getting sick, and that was all because of the heat,” said Everhart.

Although last year’s Little League Tournament was canceled thanks to COVID-19, extreme heat couldn’t stop this year’s games from getting back into the swing of things.

“So this is my first year in Little League, so I’ve never experienced this before, but it’s really fun. Definitely, but the heat kind of makes it not as fun, because it’s a lot more difficult, but it’s a great experience. A once in a lifetime thing,” said Schaich.