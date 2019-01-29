Extreme cold moves in this morning

Extreme cold temperautres are sneaking into Siouxland this morning, and they look to stick around for much of the next few days.

Wind chill advisories are in effect starting this morning at 6AM for Sioux City. This will upgrade to a wind chill warning at 3pm today through noon tomorrow.

Tonight, wind chills are expected to drop to around -40 right here in the Sioux City metro area, but areas to the northeast of the metro can get down as cold as -50 or even -60 in places like Estherville.

We are expecting a lot of sunshine today, but temperatures will continue climbing downwards throughout the rest of today. By the eary afternoon our temps will drop to around -2 with wind chills nearing -20 in the metro.

Wednesday will have a high temperature of 0, so we are expecting another very cold day around 30 degrees below our average.

The polar vortex will then move to the northeast, bringing some nice southwesterly heat near the end of the week.

We will warm near average for Friday with 32 degrees expected. Saturday is looking like my favorite day of the next week as we jump all the way to the mid to upper 40’s!

Some building cloud coverage will move through Sunday and we are expecting some rain showers overnight that could switch to some light snow Monday. As of right now, this storm is not looking like it will have much of an impact, but we will continue to watch this as it inches closer.

