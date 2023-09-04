SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man pulling a post-auger caused an accident spanning nearly six miles.

According to a press release, on Aug. 31 at 11:33 a.m. the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident from Monroe Avenue in O’Brien County to Highway 10, west of Granville.

Dennis Schmit, 61, of Alton, Iowa was driving a 1993 Ford Pushup pulling a post auger westbound on Highway 10. He left one of the post augers extended in the air, hitting electrical power lines at different intersections stretching about six miles.

Authorities say the accident caused a power outage, affecting the city of Granville and rural areas along the route.

There have been no injuries were reported. The damages to the power line as estimated at around $5,000.