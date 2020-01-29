Exposure will determine who is at risk for new coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Coronaviruses aren’t new but this latest strain you’ve been hearing about is. There is currently no vaccine for it.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health Department says the risk of catching the new virus, for most Siouxlanders, is very low. That risk is completely dependent on your exposure.

“The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a lot of other viruses we encounter here all the time. So it’s the symptoms plus the travel that we have to be focusing on and that will be a more accurate determination of what your actual risk is,” Brock said.

Brock adds that it’s important to make sure you’re taking the same precautions you would to prevent any other illness.

He encourages everyone to check sources like the Siouxland District Health Department or the CDC for any concerns they may have about the coronavirus.

Again, it’s important to always take precautions like washing your hands and limiting contact with those who are sick.