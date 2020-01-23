Explosives found at crash scene where Arnolds Park man died

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed an Arnolds Park man after explosive devices were found at the scene of the crash.

Authorities were called to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened east of Knoxville, Iowa around 12:04 a.m. on January 12. After an autopsy, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the deceased driver as Del Sorey of Arnolds Park, Iowa. They said that Sorey was the only person in the truck. They also said that the truck caught fire and destroyed its contents.

Ron Humphrey with the State Fire Marshal Division told KCAU 9 that authorities are still trying to identify who the truck belonged to after the fire burned identifying information.

On the scene of the crash at 3 p.m. on January 12, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked for the State Fire Marshal Division to help investigate what were believed to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Search warrants related to the IEDs were they served on January 15 at three locations in Milford and Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Humphry said that the IEDs are at the Division of Criminal Investigation for further analysis.

An investigation is ongoing with several departments. They include the State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, Division of Intelligence, Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police Department, Arnolds Park Police Department, Okoboji Police Department, Local Drug Task Force, the Des Moines and Sioux City Offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Omaha Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.