MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday when a tractor tire he was working on exploded.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Cardenas Pena was repairing a large tractor tire at a farm about six miles north of Madison around 10:47 a.m. when the tire and rim exploded. This caused blunt-force injuries to Pena.

Upon arriving on the scene deputies began attempting life-saving measures on Pena, the sheriff’s office reported. Madison County Fire and Rescue also arrived on the scene and assisted with the attempt to save Pena’s life. Life-Net was contacted, however, Pena died before he could be transported.

Next of kin have been notified and the incident is under investigation.