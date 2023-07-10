STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 50-year-old man was critically injured after a possible explosive device went off in his vehicle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the office received a 911 call Monday just after midnight saying a man was injured after an explosion in his vehicle. The incident happened near Union Creek Road southwest of Stanton.

The explosion was said to have caused “traumatic injuries” to the man’s hand and other parts of his body. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after and began to treat the man.

The man was taken by helicopter to a Norfolk hospital for emergency surgery, the release said.

After an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office believes that a firework or homemade explosive is likely responsible for the man’s injuries. An investigation is ongoing.