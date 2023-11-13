SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the holiday season on the horizon, one thing is guaranteed: plenty of food is in our future.

The Sioux City Public Library will be hosting a new display showcasing the history of local foods. The display is called, “Local History Display: Siouxland Cookbooks and Local Recipes.”

The display will showcase local cuisines such as Charlie Boys and Hot Mulled Cider that’s made with Sue Bee Honey.

You can visit the showcase on the second floor of Aalf’s Downtown Library on Pierce Street.

Guests are welcome to snap photos or write down recipes during their visit.

“The Sioux City Public Library’s local history collection contains a wide variety of cookbooks compiled from local businesses and agencies. The new Local History Display showcases some of Sioux City’s famous favorites and contributions from trusty family recipes. You can find everything from appetizers to soups, to cookies. I created this display to inspire folks to rediscover an old favorite or start a new family tradition, because….who doesn’t love food?!?” The display will be available for viewing during the hours that the library is open. Statement from the curator, Local History Librarian Specialist Sarah Enright.

Want a taste of what the display provides? Here’s a recipe provided by the Public Library.

Charlie Boys Recipe:

5 lbs. ground beef

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup ketchup

1 cup chopped onion

1/8 cup black pepper

1/4 cup fresh horseradish

1 cup water

buns and cheese slices for serving

Brown ground beef and drain. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve on hamburger buns with a slice of cheese.