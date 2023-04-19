NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized and a pet died by a Tuesday late-night fire in North Sioux City.

The North Sioux City Fire Department said in a release that it received a report around 11:13 p.m. of a structure fire in the 800 block of Campbell Street. They were told a single-family home “exploded with flames” going through the roof.

Firefighters arrived to find a house completely involved with fire, the release stated. Occupants escaped outside, but officials said that two were hospitalized for minor injuries and later released. A pet dog died.

The fire had also spread to another home, causing severe damage.

The Siouxland Red Cross is helping the occupants.

The cause of the fire is not currently known, and officials are investigating.

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire. The North Sioux City Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Union County Emergency Management also responded.